Tyler, The Creator Releases New Concept Album Chromakopia With Features From Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q, and Lil Wayne

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Tyler, The Creator has just released his newest album CHROMAKOPIA through Columbia Records.

The album’s release is right on the heels of a short but captivating exhibition–an exhibition in which Tyler went from introducing the world of CHROMAKOPIA to his fans with the single “ST. CHROMA” to unveiling the full album over the course of 12 days.

Within those 12 days, Tyler shared another single (“Noid”) with an accompanying music video, shared the 2024 lineup for the 10th Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (set to take place in Los Angeles on November 16 and 17), announced a world tour featuring special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas and hosted an album listening event at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles the night before the album’s release.

CHROMAKOPIA is an abstract whirlwind of an album; it makes sense that the rollout was just as much of a whirlwind as the album itself.

CHROMAKOPIA tracklist

St. Chroma Rah Tah Tah Noid Darling, I Hey Jane I Killed You Judge Judy Sticky Take Your Mask Off Tomorrow Thought I Was Dead Like Him Balloon I Hope You Find Your Way Home

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado