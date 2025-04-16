LadyLand Announces 2025 Lineup Including Cardi B, Boris, FKA Twigs and More

Home News Charlotte Huot April 16th, 2025 - 3:06 PM

LadyLand Festival returns to Brooklyn for Pride Weekend 2025 with a dazzling and diverse lineup. The two-day event, taking place June 27–28 under the K Bridge Park, will feature headlining sets from hip-hop superstar Cardi B and avant-pop visionary FKA Twigs.

The annual celebration of queer music and nightlife, produced by Ladyfag and The Bowery Presents, has once again delivered one of the most distinctive festival lineups of the year. Friday’s bill leans into sex-positive club bangers and New York energy, with acts like Sukihana, Cobrah and Uniiqu3 setting the stage for Cardi B. Saturday turns experimental and ethereal, as FKA Twigs tops a stacked lineup including Brazilian drag icon Pabllo Vittar, noise legends Boris and genre-blurring artist Eartheater.

Described by Billboard as “equal parts Coachella, Berlin nightclub and queer warehouse rave,” LadyLand continues to carve out space for queer artistry and visibility in festival culture. Curated by nightlife pioneer Ladyfag, the event blends live music, performance art,and DJ culture into one immersive Pride celebration.

Presale registration is open now at LadyLandFestival.com, with presale access beginning Thursday, April 17. General ticket sales open Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

LadyLand 2025 Full Lineup:

Friday, June 27 (Headliner: Cardi B)

Alex Chapman

Armana Khan

Charlene

Chase Icon

Cobrah

Danny Tenaglia

F5VE

Hercules & Love Affair (DJ Set)

Leonce

Lushious Massacr

Michael Magnan

Por Detroit (Perfect Lovers b2b Victor Rodriguez)

Santi

Sofia Kourtesis

Sukihana

Taahlia

Uniiqu3

Saturday, June 28 (Headliner: FKA Twigs)

Alexis De La Rosa

Boris

Chippy Nonstop

Cortisa Star

Eartheater

Gallipony

Isabella Lovestory

Jeffrey Sfire

Liam Benzvi

Pabllo Vittar

Paurro

Star Amerasu

Toccororo

VTSS

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat