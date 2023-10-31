Roskilde Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring PJ Harvey, Romy, The Armed & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 1:36 PM

According to nme.com, the Roskilde Festival have announced their 2024 lineup which features headlining performances from PJ Harvey, Romy, The Armed and more. The event will take place between June 29 and July 6. Tickets are on sale now and by clicking here.

Roskilde Festival is set to feature more than 170 acts and it mark Harvey’s first festival appearance at Roskilde since 2016. Other artists announced for the festival include Kali Uchis, Blondshell, Heilug and Marina Sena. According to the press release, the initial batch of names spans “multiple styles, genres and continents.”

Kali Uchis, PJ Harvey, Gilli, Romy, Tainy, Marina Sena, Heilung and 9 more acts are ready for #RF24. Still many more to come! Get your ticket in time: https://t.co/d1kuNBATMv pic.twitter.com/qOJ01RYThf — Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) October 31, 2023

The Festival’s Program Director Anders Wahrén has shared the following statement: “We have a long-running history of being a progressive festival with an international perspective, and we consistently push ourselves to further that purpose.”

Wahrén adds: “We aim to inspire every single one of our 130,000 festival participants with a diverse lineup characterised by artistic curiosity and groundbreaking headliners presented in a unique festival setting. Additionally, Roskilde ’24 will deliver “a vast line-up of interdisciplinary art and activism through talks, workshops and performance.”