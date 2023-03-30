Roskilde Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Lizzo, Busta Rhymes, Wargasm and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Today the Roskilde Festival have announced this years lineup which features performances by Lizzo, Busta Rhymes and Wargasm. The event will take on June 24 – through July 1.

Also performing will be Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Burna Boy, Central Lee, Latto, Tove Lo, Blur, Rosalia, Christine and The Queens, D-Block Europe, Kesi, Caroline Polachek, Loyle Carner, Tobias Rahim.

Blæst. Rokia Koné, Animistic Beliefs, Militarie Gun , Sugar, Shaé Universe ,Biig Piig, Dry Cleaning, Jake Blount, Pankisi Ensemble, Uniform,Yunè. Pinku and many more will be performing as well.

According to the website, the festival focuses on ways to inspire and empower people to envision a better future. Titled Utopia, the focus reflects a belief that the best future is a prerequisite for creating a crucial turning point.

This focus will be embedded in the music, arts, talks and activist performances happening throughout the festival, shining a spotlight on topics like the fight for freedom in Iran, inclusion and modern concepts of masculinity.