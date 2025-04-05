Tron: Ares Trailer Released Featuring Snippet Of New Nine Inch Nails Music, Film Announced For October 2025 Theatrical Release

Home News Lea Tran April 5th, 2025 - 6:43 PM

A new trailer for “TRON: Ares” featured new music from Nine Inch Nails.

The trailer sets the scene for the latest TRON installment which carries a dystopian and apocalyptic theme. The sound of the sirens in the trailer creates a seamless transition into the snippet of Nine Inch Nails’ new music.

The music has a techno beat that is rhythmic and steady, allowing it to mesh well with the neon action sequences in the trailer. It was only the instrumental beat featured in the trailer.

According to Consequence Sound, Nine Inch Nails is composing the soundtrack for the entire movie. The group is set to start their “Peel It Back” tour on August 8, in Dublin.

From Consequence Sound, “TRON: Ares” is about “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

It’ll be a sequel to the two previous Tron movies, “TRON” and “TRON: Legacy”. Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters and Greta Lee are among the cast.

“TRON: Ares” is set to release in October 10th, 2025.

The trailer is available to watch on YouTube.