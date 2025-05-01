Wet Leg Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2025 - 1:03 PM

Today, Wet Leg has announced a 19-stop North American Moistourizer 2025 Tour, which is their first in two years. Kicking off in Seattle on September 1, the indie rock band will bring their show-stopping live performances to the hallowed venues in New York and Los Angeles, as well as the music festival Shaky Knees. The opening act for the upcoming tour is mary in the junk and people can click here for tickets and more information.

The tour announcement follows Wet Leg’s recent single, “catch these fists,” which debuted at number one on the Alternative Specialty Chart and recently broke into the top 20 on the ALT Chart. Wet Leg gave “catch these fists” its international television debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon shortly after announcing their eagerly anticipated second album moisturizer, which will be released on July 11, through Domino.

Moisturizer is defined by its sheer exuberance and lead singer Rhian Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering. As happens a couple of times on moisturizer, the major animus behind “catch these fists” was an interaction with a belligerent man, as chronicled in the song’s final verse.

North American Moistourizer 2025 Tour Dates



9/1 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

9/3 – Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC

9/5 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

9/9 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

9/10 – Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

9/12 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

9/13 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

9/14 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

9/15 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

9/17 – Summerstage in Central Park – New York, NY

9/19 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

9/21 – Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA

9/30 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

10/3 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

10/7 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

10/14 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

10/17 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin