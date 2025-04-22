All Things Go NYC Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Lucy Dacus, Doechii, Clairo & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 12:12 PM

Today, All Things Go Festival 2025 has revealed the lineup of the 2nd New York edition, which included performances from Doechii, the returning ATG alum Lucy Dacus and Clairo. The expanded three-day event features a total of 24 artists, including The Marías, Remi Wolf, Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party, Griff, Rachel Chinouriri and other talented acts.

Set for Friday, September 26 – Sunday, September 28, the festival returns to its iconic venue, Forest Hills Stadium. The fan presale is set for Thursday, April 24, at 10 a.m. and the public sale is on Friday, April 25. Tickets will be available here.

All Things Go has once again partnered with Spotify EQUAL ,which is Spotify’s Global Music Program that amplifies and celebrates the work of women creators around the world, for a takeover of the official EQUAL US playlist. Listeners can now visit the EQUAL US playlist on Spotify to hear tracks from all of the featured festival lineup artists. Visit the EQUAL Hub on Spotify for more and stay tuned for additional festival content on @Spotify.

Last year, the festival expanded to New York for the first time, featuring performances by Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, MUNA, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker and other talented sould to a sold-out audience. All Things Go consistently strives to deliver a unique and diverse lineup, while elevating the voices of underrepresented artists.

This year’s All Things Go Festival lineup promises another year of incredible performances from established and emerging artists across a myriad of genres, with the majority of artists identifying as women or non-binary.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin