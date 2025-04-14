Beth Gibbons Performs Portishead’s “Glory Box” During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 12:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, on April 12, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons performed at Coachella as part of her Lives Outgrown Tour. Since debuting her solo live band last year, the artist’s setlist has stayed the same because it consisted of Lives Outgrown, a couple songs from her album with Rustin Man, as well as Portishead’s “Roads.”

But Gibbons started to switch things up last week by adding Portishead’s classic single, “Glory Box” to the set. The singer debuted tune During her Denver show on April 10, which was the first time the artist has performed the song in 10 years and the first time as a solo artist.

To help share the magical moment, an audience member when on social media to post a clip of the performance with the captions: “Another news from this Saturday at Coachella was that Beth Gibbons included Portishead’s “Glory Box”, in her solo show, instead of “Roads”, from the band’s first album, which was the only gap she gave to her official band.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat