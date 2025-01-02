Stormzy Banned From Driving For Nine Months Due to Allegedly Using His Phone While Operating a Vehicle

British rapper Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months for allegedly using his phone behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce last March.

Stormzy – whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior – was pulled over by an undercover police offer on Thursday. He shared a letter pleading guilty to using the device while driving on Addison Road in West Kensington, despite not appearing in court in person.

The incident took place in March 2024. At the time, Stormzy already had six points on his license for previous speeding offenses. District Judge Andrew Sweet described Stormzy’s driving record as “not good” and called his actions “dangerous and irresponsible,” according to the BBC News.

A solicitor representing the 31-year-old rapper told Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court that Stormzy had accepted responsibility for his actions. As reported by the BBC, the undercover officer allegedly stopped him and knocked on his passenger window, saying, “Get rid of your tints and get off your phone.”

Prosecutor Alice Holloway stated that Stormzy drove a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted windows in July. She added that his actions put “vulnerable road users at risk.” The windows had a light transmission of only 4%, far below the 70% required by law. Stormzy submitted a guilty plea on July 24.

AP News found that the rapper was also fined 2,010 pounds ($2,500), and additional penalty points were added to his license.