Outside Lands Announces 2025 Lineup Vampire Weekend, Tyler The Creator, Jamie xx & More

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 4:21 PM

Outside Lands Music Festival announces its 2025 lineup featuring popular artists such as Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat headlining the festival. Along with the headliners, the festival will showcase performances from artists including Anderson. Paak & the Free Nationals, Glass Animals, Gracie Abrams, and Ludacris. The festival will be held at San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Park from August 8 to 10.

Outside Lands is a diverse festival offering more than just music, with a variety of culinary experiences and legendary art installations. Celebrating the culture of the Bay Area.

“Culinary excellence of celebrity chefs Melissa King, Tyler Florence of Miller & Lux and Dana Younkin & Nancy Oakes of Boulevard for the ultra-luxe Golden Gate Club, a collaboration with renowned interior designer Ken Fulk,” stated from Grand Stand.

“Boasting the finest music, food, drinks, art and cannabis in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park,” stated from Grand Stand.

Tickets will go on sale on March 26 at 10 a.m. for the three-day-long festival with prices starting at $499, going as high as $5,299. There are installment payment methods for those who do not want to pay all at once. The Outside Lands Music Festival is a high demand, organizers encourage fans to purchase tickets early to secure their attendance. Click here for tickets.

With the star-studded lineup, culinary experience, and outstanding art experience, the Outside Lands 2025 festival is an event not worth missing. So buy tickets and secure a spot, this festival definitely will be one to remember, and what better way to end off summer than to go to a once-in-a-lifetime festival.





