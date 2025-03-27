Deftones Invite Paramore’s Hayley Williams Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “Minerva” During Nashville Show

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 7:06 PM

Last night, metal band Deftones invited Hayley Williams on stage during their Nashville show. Williams sang the song “Minerva,” along with Chino Moreno, the band’s lead vocalist, before bowing at the end of the performance, according to Stereo Gum. Showing her praise and respect to Moreno.

The crowd quickly erupted with excitement as they saw Williams join the stage. She could be seen dancing and spinning around the stage, showing how much she truly was enjoying the experience. Her vocals blended seamlessly with Moreno’s voice and the signature Deftones heavy atmosphere, complementing the song in every way.

The 2003 track comes from Deftones’ fan favorite studio album, Deftones. The song is known for its dreamy yet hypnotic melody. The live version with Williams took the song to a whole other level. The harmonizing and instrumental intertwined well, especially for something so on the spot.

Deftones performing “Minerva” with Hayley Williams of Paramore at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee (2025) pic.twitter.com/PBR336gZRT — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) March 27, 2025

Towards the end, William and Moreno embraced, smiling at the crowd as they cheered for the duo. Fans quickly began to circulate videos of the performances and hoping to maybe one day see them collaborate in future projects.

Deftones Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Phantogram & IDLES

The surprise performance at Nashville was a highlight for both the fans and artists. Showcasing a mutual respect for both rock icons. The interaction reminds everyone of why Deftones and Hayley Williams are some of the most predominant figures in modern-day rock.





