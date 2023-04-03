Coachella 2023 To Livestream All Festival Stages on YouTube

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 12:01 PM

According to pitfork.com today music festival Coachella have announced that for the first time ever they will be livestreaming performances from all of its stages across both of this years weekends.

Bad Bunny, BlackPink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, Rosalia and others are scheduled to headline Coachella. Also the festival have not released their daily schedule but all of the livestreams will be on Coachella’s YouTube channel.

The first weekend of Coachella runs from April 14 through April 16. Then things will start up again on April 21-23. Blondie, Underworld, Latto, A Boogie, boygenius, JD Beck, Garden, Muna, Sofi Tukker, Latto, Friends,Dinner Party, The Blaze, Knocked Loose, Romy, Bratty, Lava La Rule, BENEE, Camelphat, The Chemical Brothers and others are scheduled to perform.

Weyes Blood, Jupiter, Stick Figure, Paris Texas, Drama, Soul Glo, EarthGang, Hot Since 82, IDK, UMI, Kyle Watson, Juliet Mendoza, Pawsa, $uicideboy$, 2manydjs, AG Club and The Breeders will be performing as well.

Last year YouTube launched a string of festival-firsts which included the integration of YouTube Shorts and Creator activations, pre-parties and merch purchasing options.

This year brings a continuation of online fan experiences with exclusive content from Blackpink, Amelia DiMoldenberg of Chicken Shop Date and Taylor Red TV.

For more festival information and updates, please visit www.coachella.com.