AFROPUNK Festival Announces 2022 Return to Brooklyn Lineup Featuring The Roots and Burna Boy

June 15th, 2022

Afropunk Fest will be returning to Commodore Park in Brooklyn New York on September 10th and 11th. The event isn’t just a festival but it is also a huge celebration of life, music, food and the culture in the Black Community. Also the festival will offer a wide variety of activities to entertain and bring joy to the crowd between each live show. AfroPunk will have a Spinthrift Market where the crowd will be able to experience shop markets from all over New York and the event will also be hosting a Bites ‘n Beats which will offer the crowd a taste of cuisines from local chefs and food trucks.

The concert line up for the two day festival is packed with well known headliners. The Roots, Bruna Boy, Lucky Daye, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Adekunle Gold, Mitch Jenkings, SpinAll, BbyMutha, Fana Hues, Bartrees Strange, Pink Siifu, Butcher Brown, Kahlq, Ekkstacy, and Ambre are set to perform at the event. Also Jany Green, PawPaw Rod, Alex Mali, Cruza, Kaleta and The Super, Devin Tracy, Yamba Band, Kweku Saunderson, Rodney Chrome, Talia Goddness, Yahzarah and other will be performing as well.

For Exclusive access to the AfroPunk Presale on Thursday, June 16th at the Presale price Text “AFROPUNK” to (718) 550-6268 to receive a code and more festival updates.

AFROPUNK PRESALE: Thursday, June 16th at 10am ET – Friday, June 17th at 9:59am ET

Pre Sale Price GA – $135 + fees | VIP Add-On – $125

GENERAL ON SALE: Friday, June 17th at 10am ET

General On Sale Price GA – $160+ fees | VIP Add-On – $125