Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, & Frank Ocean Rumored To Be A Part of 2023 Coachella Lineup

Home News Trisha Valdez January 6th, 2023 - 4:12 PM

Coachella will be coming back to the valley very soon. There are many rumors and many theories on who is to perform Coachella day. Although nothing has been confirmed yet fans have speculated that big names such as Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will be on stage.

According to an Instagram post from Stereogum, “The official announcement is still forthcoming, but word has it that the headlining acts of Coachella 2023 will be Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. If the rumors are accurate, it’s a genuine coup for festival boss and Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett, who has succeeded in reflecting the international flavor of the present marketplace and secured, in Bad Bunny, the artist behind 2022’s biggest album.”

Rumors and theories are still being formed, but nothing is yet confirmed, to join the ticket waitlist click here. To view the Instagram post view below.

