Blondie Releases ‘Yuletide Throwdown’ Holiday EP Featuring Rare, Original from 1981 Recording With Fab 5 Feddy

Blondie has announced that they released their holiday EP titled Yuletide Throwdown today. The three song EP features Rare, and “an ultra-rare 80’s Christmas-inspired track ‘Yuletide Throwdown,’ co-written and performed with Fab 5 Freddy, along with a new, exclusive remix of the song by Cut Chemist,” according to their press release. The release continues “The ultra-rare 1981 holiday flexi-disc, now being reissued for the first time on 180 gram vinyl, was originally given away by the U.K. magazine Flexipop and then rediscovered as the band was researching and reviewing material from their personal archive for their forthcoming box set, to be released in August of 2022.”

Fab 5 Freddy explains the significance of their involvement in a statement along with the release: “In the beginning of my journey into pop culture, Chris & Debbie were among the first to take me and my ideas about hip hop culture seriously and were like mentors to me shining a light along the road and assisting my quest. I’m happy after all this time the world can now hear this fun holiday tune we did way back then!” Cut Chemist, who was also involved in the making and release of the EP also spoke on it’s creation stating: “Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy are two giants in their respective cultures. ‘Yuletide Throwdown’ is a perfect example of those worlds coming together. Chris Stein’s music and Debbie trading raps with Fab created something entirely new sounding. It was an honor to work on this project as I have been a fan of their work for my entire life.”

Yuletide Throwdown:



Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix):



Yuletide Throwdown Track list:

SIDE A

1. Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)

SIDE B

1. Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Radio Edit)

2. Yuletide Throwdown (1981 Original Recording)

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz