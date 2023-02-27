Gorillaz Release Five New Songs For ‘Cracker Island’ Deluxe Edition

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 5:51 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to stereogum.com last Friday the rock band Gorillaz released their latest album Cracker Island, which features guest Stevie Nicks, Beck, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala and more. In light of the band releasing their newest album, today the Cracker Island deluxe edition has been released.

The deluxe edition includes the five tracks “Captain Chicken” (featuring Del The Funky Homosapien), “Controllah” (featuring MC Bin Laden), “Crockadillaz” (featuring De La Soul and Dawn Penn), “Silent Running” (featuring Adeleye Omotayo) and a Dom Dolla remix of “New Gold” (featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown).

“Captain Chicken” (featuring Del The Funky Homosapien) is a catchy hip hop piece thanks to Del The Funky Homosapien’s skills as a rapper. Also the Gorillaz do a great job with their creativeness by performing catchy tempos that will cause some listeners to dance along while the music blares from their headphones.

“Controllah” (featuring MC Bin Laden) is another catchy composition which has a retro feeling due to the hight pitched sounds from the keyboard playing and the vocal performance by MC Bin Laden who creates magic with his fast rap skills. Surely this tune will have people bobbing their heads to the music.

“Crockadillaz” (featuring De La Soul and Dawn Penn) is a funky jam which show how the Gorillaz are not afraid to test the waters with using a different style of music that is filled with funk and soul. Also De La Soul‘s and Dawn Penn’s vocal performances are phenomenal do how their voices remain low and steady through the whole piece.

“Silent Running” (featuring Adeleye Omotayo) is a bit different from the rest due the elegant piano playing filling the atmosphere with bittersweet sound and what compliments the instrumentation is Adeleye Omotayo’s passionate voice beautifully singing out the lyrics. The whole composition is simply beautiful.

“New Gold” (featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown) is a stunning Dom Dolla Remix which has dynamic vocal performances that are filled strong and bold emotions people can relate to and the instrumentation makes the tune a fun one to dance along with because each electronic beat can be felt through every high pitched sound.

