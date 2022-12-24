Electric Forest Announces Initial 2023 Lineup Featuring ODESZA, Sofi Tukker, Jamie XX, And More

Home News Hannah Boyle December 24th, 2022 - 7:02 PM

Electric Forest recently announced the current lineup for 2023. Among others to be announced at a later date, the intense The lineup consists of Sofi Tukker , Jamie XX, ODESZA, and others. Hosted by The String Cheese Incident, Electric Forest is scheduled to take place June 22nd-23rd of 2023. Electric Forest will also take place in Rothbury, MI.

Despite the standard set by previous years, The String Cheese Incident will only preform two incidents – one down from the typical three. Don’t let that get you down as sets will be preformed other interesting artists. The heavily electronic based lineup will also contain several other artists constistig of Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Madeon, and many more.

Loyalty On Sales for Electric Forest began on December 5th of 2022 and continued throughout that week. Ticket sales for the general public will begin December 9th, so if you want tickets in your stocking this year you better act fast. Ticket sale information is available in the link below for the Electric Forest website.

For ticket information click here