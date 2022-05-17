The SF Festival Portola Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Flume, Fatboy Slim, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A. and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 8:33 PM

Portola Music Festival is set to take place at San Francisco’s Pier 80 in September. Stereogum notes this name is an allusion to the Portola Festival from 1909, originally taking place after the 1906 earthquake.

This year’s edition has Flume and the Chemical Brothers headlining with M.IA., Jamie xx, Kaytranada, James Blake, Four Tet + Floating Points, Fred Again., Toro Y Moi, Jungle, Charli XCX, Carolina Polachek, the Avalanches, Caribou, Arca, PinkPantheress, amongst others.

Flume, the Australian musician and DJ best known for songs such as “Never Be Like You” and “Sirens” is one of the co-headliners for the festival. More recently, Flume is set to perform at the Austin City Limits festival alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA and more. Prior to this, Flume performed onstage at Coachella with Carolina Polachek joining to perform “Sirens”.

The Chemical Brothers are also set to headline the festival. The electronic music duo has most recently released their new song “The Darkness That You Fear”. The duo also performed alongside Kendrick Lamar and Thom Yorke. They are best known for their songs “C-H-E-M-I-C-A-L” and “Galvanize”.

Fatboy Slim is best known for his songs “Praise You” and “Right Here, Right Now” with the rapper M.I.A known for her work on “Bad Girls” and “Paper Planes”

Goldenvoice is putting on the festival which will take place from September 24-25. Tickets will go on sale on May 20 with more information available here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado