2manydjs Release Highly-Anticipated Collection Of DJ Mixes

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 19th, 2022 - 6:43 PM

2manydjs, a project by Belgian brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, have recently released their highly – anticipated collection of DJ mixes. The duo are considered a dance floor phenomenon specifically through their use of a rock n’ roll genre of sounds.

Pertaining to the sound of this new collection, the recorded mixes “jump genre from techno to disco to loungecore library music, all selected from of the world’s great vinyl record collections.”

The mixes will additionally include archived works from their Radio Soulwax Project which includes, As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2.

Listen to 2manydjs New Collection of DJ Mixes Here

The duo is also expected to perform for a sold out show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on Saturday, Dec. 17 alongside Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Erol Alkan, Kittin and Mixhell.