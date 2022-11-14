Dave Grohl & The Breeders Cover Pixies’ “Gigantic” At Vetsaid 2022

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Last night rock band The Breeders and artist Dave Grohl were one of the special guests at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert where they performed a cover of the Pixies’s song “Gigantic.”

Band member of Pixies and founder of The Breeders Kim Deal, sang lead vocals while Grohl dazzled people’s minds with his guitar playing and backing vocals. Deal was happy with the performance because she said “Beautiful” when she and Grohl finished performing “Gigantic.”

The relationship between Grohl and The Breeders started in the early ’90s where The Breeders toured with Nirvana following the release of their 1990 debut, Pod, which was the late Kurt Cobain’s favorite record that changed his life.

VetsAid concert took place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio where it featured the bands Nine Inch Nails and The Black Keys, which was the final performance for Walsh’s pre-Eagles rock band James Gang. The neatest fact about the event is how every band and artist has connection to Ohio, with The Breeders from Dayton and Grohl being born in Warren.