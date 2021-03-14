Grammys Live Blog: 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Thoughts, Reactions, and Information

Home News Grace Galarraga March 14th, 2021 - 3:49 PM

With 2020 behind us, it’s time to look back on all of the amazing music from this past year during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards Show. After a year of staying at home and quarantining, it’ll be great to have a taste of live performances once again from artists such as Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more! Stay tuned for live updates on winners, performances, and other highlights from the Grammys.

Before we get into the actual show, let’s look at some pre-show wins! Andrew Watt took home the Producer of the Year award. He’s produced “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa and “Take What You Want” by Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, amongst other songs. “Crowded Table” by the Highway Women won best Country Song of the year. A first time Grammy win for The Strokes with their album The New Abnormal taking home the Best Rock Album award. Body Count won Best Metal Performance with “Bum Rush,” making it Ice-T’s second Grammy win ever. It’s no surprise that Lady Gaga won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Ariana Grande for their song, “Rain On Me.” Jazz Legend Chick Corea won Best Improvised Jazz Solo with the song “All Blues.” Fiona Apple took home the Best Rock Performance with “Shameika.” And of course, Megan Thee Stallion wins best rap performance with the viral song, “Savage” featuring the iconic Beyonce.

This years Grammy red carpet looks a little bit different than usual. The red carpet isn’t bustling with the biggest names in music and celebrities. Instead, people are interviewed one at a time and some artists, like BTS and Chloe x Halle are being interviewed over video call. This year’s Grammys are taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

5:00 pm (PST): Trevor Noah makes his first appearance as Grammy’s host mentioning how the Grammys this year are socially distanced. He runs through the performance list while walking down a hall way and right onto this years Grammy stage. Trevor Noah welcomes Harry Styles to the stage. Harry dons a bright green scarf, singing a slow rendition of his hit summer song, “Watermelon Sugar.” He’s in a full flared leather suit (no shirt, of course) , and owns the stage, interacting with each and every musician up there with him. A chill and stellar intro to this years Grammy Awards.

5:09 PM (PST): Billie Eilish performs her song “Everything I Wanted” right after Styles’ performance. The stage becomes dark and smoky, creating the typical Billie Eilish atmosphere.

5:13 PM (PST): The show, so far, feels like a lounge performance. It’s extremely intimate, a huge contrast to the typical Grammy openers. There’s no camera panning towards the crowd, as there isn’t any. There’s an occasional pan towards our host, Trevor Noah and a few straggling “audience members”, jamming out to the tunes. It’s completely focused on the musicians and their talent. Haim have taken over the stage now, and as per usual, they’re rocking out.

5:21 PM (PST): Lizzo is presenting the Best New Artist Award, wearing a lovely iridescent dress and hitting a casual high note during her presentation! Grammys are being presented outdoors, which is something I’ve never seen before. It looks like a super elite dinner party. Lizzo fumbles opening the Grammy, but reveals that Megan Thee Stallion is the winner! She looks completely shocked, even behind her bright orange mask (to match her beautiful bright orange dress.).

5:26 PM(PST): Black Pumas introduce their performance with a recap of their music. It’s a great introduction for someone who might not know who they are. They talk about the art of street performing on the Santa Monica pier, and then proceeds to perform right on the legendary Grammy Stage! Eric Burton’s vocals are sultry and warm, before hitting an incredible high note leading into Adrian Quesada’s guitar solo.

5:37 PM (PST): Dababy introduces himself and his daughter. His performance begins with an amazing violin, and him conducting the orchestra of judges behind him. A classical twist to his song “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Rich. An up close shot shows the many diamond chains on his neck, and his badazzled white glove (as well as a bedazzled conductor’s wand). The judges in the background hit a high note at the end, closing out the performance. Bad Bunny performs on a completely transformed stage, walking through neon shades of pink and blue. He’s rocking some cute mini buns, completely vibing out to his own performance (I don’t blame him).

5:46 PM (PST): Trevor Noah makes a comment about feeling like he was back in the club after Bad Bunny’s performance, and I completely agree. Oh, how we long for the club again…