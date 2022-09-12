Two Minutes To Late Night Covers Cave In’s “Moral Eclipse” With Knocked Loose’s Bryan Garris, Incendiary’s Danny Lomeli & God’s Hate’s Taylor Young

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 5:20 PM

Two Minutes To Late Night has returned with a new offering, a cover of Cave In’s song “Moral Eclipse” from their 1999 album Until Your Heart Stops. This time, the guest stars include Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Danny Lomeli of Incendiary, Taylor Young of God’s Hate, Jon Lhaubouet of Vein.fm and Neeraj Kane of Hesitation Wounds.

The cover is different from the usual metal covers that Jordan Olds (AKA Gwarsenio Hall) leads. The cover is part of the ‘Hardcore Forever’ series. In fact, Hall does not make an appearance until later on in the video to encourage fans and supporters to financially support the channel and its creations. During the promotional part of the video, Hall makes a timely joke about Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, stating that the white guitar in his hand “looks like the Queen’s ghost” with a note at the bottom of the screen reading “the queen is still alive at time of this recording.”

Just this summer, Two Minutes To Late Night have covered nearly half a dozen songs. Last month, they recruited Atom Willard and James Bowman of Against Me!, Nate Newton of Converge and Jim Ward of Sparta for a cover of U2’s “Two Hearts Beat As One.” In July, they covered Rick Astley’s iconic “Never Gonna Give You Up” which has taken the internet by storm as well as The Smith’s 1984 hit “This Charming Man.” In June, they released covers of Converge’s “The Broken Vow” featuring Botch’s Dave Knudsen and Dave Verellen and Deadguy’s “Apparatus” featuring members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge and Cave In.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat