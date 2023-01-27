Rosalia Releases Infectious New Single “LLYLM”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 27th, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Rosalia Releases a new single called LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me). According to a press release, Rosalia plans on going on a tour for this year 2023, to see the tour dates view below.

LLYLM is a short but very catchy song, she starts off in Spanish however she sings the chorus in English. This song may sound upbeat and catchy, but the lyrics tell us it’s a heartbreak song.

Rosalia’s opening verse goes, “the one I want, doesn’t want me, How I wish he would want me.” Right from that line it is notable that this is not a “happy go lucky” song. And of course, the chorus is “lie like you love me, lie like you love me.”

This song seems to be about wanting to be with someone who does not love you the same way you love them, it is a song about being in denial. It is a very catchy and fun song, but once you hear the message it will have you wondering.

To listen to her new song stream below.

Rosalia 2023 Tour Dates:

03/17- Buenos Aires, Argentina- Lollapalooza Argentina

03/18- Santiago, Chile- Lollapalooza Chile

03/22- Asuncion, Paraguay- Asuncion Ico

03/24- Bogota, Colombia- Festival Estereo Picnic

03/26- Sao Paulo, Brazil- Lollapalooza Brazil

04/02- Mexico City, Mexico- Festival Ceremonia

04/15- Indio, California- Coachella Weekend 1

04/22- Indio, California- Coachella Weekend 2

06/03- Barcelona, Spain- Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/08- Porto, Portugal- Nos Primavera Sound

06/10- Madrid, Spain- Primavera Sound Madrid

07/02- Werchter, Belgium- Rock Werchter

07/07- Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain- Granca Live Festival

07/13- Koniz, Switzerland- Gurtenfestival

07/15- Carhaix, France- Festival Les Vieilles