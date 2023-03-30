Björk Shares Psychedelic Video for “fossora”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 4:32 PM

Today, artist Björk has shared her new video for the song “fossora.” The track is taken from the artist’s grammy nominated album fossora, which is named as one of The New York Times’s and Pitchfork’s Albums of the Year.

A word created by Björk and named after the feminine version of the Latin word for “digger,” “fossora” is a reflection on roots, grounding, love and family in the context of an underground mushroom world.

The music video brings trippy visuals that can make you feel like a bug roaming around the forest floor. The press release describes the clip as “an extension of the world the artist moulded” for fossora.

On these hallucinatory clips, Björk singing, donning an elaborate, colorful outfit and makeup as she’s surrounded by an eight-piece wind section composed of clarinet, bass clarinet and oboe.

Things get a bit freakier when the other half of the song consists of booming bass guitar riffs, which causes the musicians to become even more intertwined as if they are replicating an overwhelming psychedelic trip.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalogue.