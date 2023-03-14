Aftershock Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 14th, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today the Aftershock music festival have announced this years lineup which features the headlining performances by Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn.

The event will be held at Discovery Park in Sacramento California on October 5-8. The festival will be building on last year’s record setting success which including an audience of 160,000 music fans and bringing in nearly $30 million to the region.

In the press release President and CEO of Visit Sacramento describes his happiness in the following statement.

“Aftershock has become synonymous with Sacramento, and we couldn’t be more excited for the festival to be back this fall with such an incredible lineup. The city is already gearing up to welcome rock fans from across the country and around the world. Aftershock supports our local businesses, creates jobs and brings unmatched music to our city and October can’t come fast enough.”

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

Additional DWP events in 2023 will include Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.

Aftershock passes are on sale now at www.AftershockFestival.com starting at $10.