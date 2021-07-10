A New Avenged Sevenfold Album Will Arrive By Summer 2022

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 10th, 2021 - 4:59 PM

According to Blabbermouth.com, Avenged Sevenfold’s new album will be released by the end of Summer 2022. Lead singer M. Shadows confirmed the album timeline when he appeared on “That Space Zebra Show,” hosted by Bobby Schubenski, Wes Borland and Josh Balz.

M. Shadows said this about the new music: “The reason we don’t say much about the music is because we find that every single word we say about it just gets spun off, and there’s no way to describe music; it’s, like, ‘Oh, it’s heavy, it’s fast…’ What are we gonna say about it?’ It’s a work of art that we’ve worked on for a long time, we had a bunch of personal things that we’ll explain later… But we’re booking shows for next summer, and the record will be out before then.” Along with this interview quote, M. Shadows said on a radio show in February that “70 percent” of the album was done.

Guitarist Zacky Vengeance also had something to say about the band’s new music. He told Detroit’s WRIF radio station, “But, like I said, we’re doing it at a slow pace, so we’re still in the process of recording,” he explained. “We’re taking it really, really slow, making sure everything is the way we like it. We’re not in a big rush to get anything out, mainly ’cause we wanna get on the road, and we wanna be able to bring it to life. We wanna tour, we wanna travel, we wanna play songs that people wanna hear; we wanna expose them to some new stuff. ‘Cause I just feel like rushing to put something out right now and letting it dissipate because of the void, while people are worried about where their next meal is coming from or the paycheck, the last thing in the world on people’s minds is, ‘Avenged Sevenfold’s gonna put out a new album, and that’s gonna be the saving grace for us all.’ And I feel like we’ll take it slow, let the world get a little bit back to normal, and when people are ready, we’ll know — we have a good sense of that. We’ll slowly finish it up, and then unleash it when the world’s ready.”

M. Shadows also told Kerrang! last year that the new album will be nothing like their most recent album, The Stage, which released in 2016. Recently, Avenged Sevenfold joined NOFX on their song “Linewleum,” a rework of their 1994 song “Linoleum.”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado