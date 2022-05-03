Limp Bizkit Canceled Recent Florida Show Due To “Possible Chaos & Injuries”

Home News Noah Janowski May 3rd, 2022 - 8:48 AM

One of the most iconic bands of the 21st century, Limp Bizkit, had their upcoming show in Hollywood, Florida canceled due to “possible chaos and injuries,” according to an Instagram story from the band. The show was set to take place on Sunday at The Hard Rock Live.

“We are so sorry. Tonight’s show cancellation was not our decision. There was a safety concern and safety comes first. The promoters told us they were concerned there could be a safety issue that could result in possible chaos and injuries resulting in the cancellation of tonight’s show. Bummer,” the band’s statement on Instagram read.

In another Instagram story, the band said that fans that bought tickets for the event will be refunded and reiterated that the show was canceled by the show’s promoter.

“April 30 Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock – show has been canceled by the promoter. They say all ticket holders will get their full refunds. We are very sad about the news and hope to see you really soon,” the Instagram story read.

The band has a reputation for having performances that causes their crowds to be more hyper than the typical rock show. This reputation is likely what caused the show’s promoter to cancel the band’s Hollywood, Florida show.

Limp Bizkit, who released their first album in 10 years in October 2021, Still Sucks, recently kicked off their tour promoting the new album. The first show was last week in Tampa, Florida. The band will also be making stops in cities such as Atlantic City, New Jersey, New York City, Baltimore, Maryland, Kansas City, Missouri, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour features guest appearances from $not, Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm UK, and Scowl.