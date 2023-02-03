Korn Releases New EP Requeim Mass

Home News Trisha Valdez February 3rd, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Korn has just released a new five-song EP from their performance one year ago. A year ago, Korn released their album Requiem for a few fans to hear, but now the band has released the highlights of the performances.

According to a press release, “A year ago today, the band delivered one of the most unique performances of their career-a live streamed 300- person intimate ceremony and epic performance honoring souls that passed, especially those lost during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.”

Music is now being released from the band as the Requiem Mass EP showing five highlight performances.

To watch the performance, you can stream below or listen to the performance via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited-edition vinyl, and 2xCD deluxe edition. For track list and upcoming tour dates view below.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

4/2 – Chiba-City, Japan @ Knotfest Japan

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

6/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/24 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Machaca Festival

Requiem Mass:

1. Start The Healing

2. Lost In The Grandeur

3. Hopeless and Beaten

4. Worst Is On Its Way

5. Let The Dark Do The Rest

