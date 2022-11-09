Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Hopes To Release New Music In 2023

Home News Roy Lott November 9th, 2022 - 3:44 PM

Incubus’ Brandon Boyd is giving fans a glimpse of hope as he hints at potentially releasing new music next year. Boyd spoke with Spin Magazine and noted that after having a jam session with the band, there is hope for some new material. Their last studio effort was 8 in 2016.

“There’s no shortage of things to write about,” Boyd says, referencing the world-changing events that have taken place in the nearly six years since Incubus’ last studio album, 8. “So I’m kind of chomping at the bit, if I’m being honest. I’m almost at the point where I’m text begging, like, ‘Please! Meet me in the band room!’”

Boyd later adds that while every band member is living their respective lives, he hopes that everyone will want to create music as a way to have fun. “I’m assuming that the music is going to slow down dramatically, but it might be quite the opposite. It might be like, ‘Oh, God! I’ve got to get out of the house! Let’s go write songs together!’”

Earlier this year, Boyd released his solo album Echos And Cocoons, which he discussed with mxdwn.

The band was also recently announced to play Las Vegas’ inaugural New Sick World music festival taking place on May 13. Korn, Deftones and Evanescence are also on the bill.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister