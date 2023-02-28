Pantera Announces Two More German Shows to Replace Canceled Festival Appearances Following Backlash Over Accusations of Past Racism

Home News Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 5:27 PM

According to blabbermouth.net metal band Pantera have announced has two concerts in Germany. The news follows after the band’s festival appearances in the country were canceled due to singer Philip Anselmo‘s alleged and previous racist remarks

Anselmo, Rex Brown , Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante are scheduled to perform on June 2 at Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart and on June 3 at Messe Dresden in Dresden.

Earlier today the band went on Facebook to spread the news about the new tour dates

“2 more European shows! 2 June – Stuttgart & 3 June – Dresden. Public onsale starts 3 March at 11am CET.”

Pantera was suppose to perform at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park on June 2-4 in Nürburgring and Nürnberg but after having discussions with artists, partners and fans, the festival promoters decided to scratch the band form the lineup in late January.

The additional criticism was toward the fact that Rock Im Park is taking place take in Nürnberg which is where Hitler supporters held several mass Nazi party rallies between 1933 and 1938.

During the Nürnberg city council meeting the German Green Party mentioned that Anselmo “repeatedly and deliberately made Nazi gestures and yelled racist slogans.” In another statement Réka Lörincz, the spokeswoman for the Greens against racism and right-wing extremism added that the former Nazi party premises “were “being deliberately misused for the staging and reproduction of racist and inhuman ideology.”

Also the Green Party rep told Germany’s Stern magazine that Anselmo’s apology for his alleged outburst was “not credible enough” and hosting the Pantera on the former Nazi Party rally grounds “clearly exceeds the limit of what is bearable.”

