Marty Friedman Hints At Another Performance With Megadeth

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2023 - 3:54 PM

According to blabbermouth.net former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has hinted he might be performing with the band again days after he joined them during a concert at Tokyo’s Budokan arena. The guitarist joined Megadeth on stage for three songs toward the end of the February 27 concert.

During an interview with Guitar World Friedman was asked if he had any plans for another Megadeth appearance and the guitarist responded with: “We are both playing at Wacken Open Air festival in Germany this summer, so you never know.”

Also during the interview Friedman mentioned the biggest challenge he faced during his appearance at Budokan appearance with Megadeth was performing his guitar solos the same way fans remember from the original songs.

“If there was any challenge at all, I guess it would be playing the solos the way the fans remember them, which is something I wanted to do. My playing has evolved so much since those songs came out, and there are so many nuances I would naturally do differently now. I had to resist the urge to play it like I would in 2023 and stick to the original way.”

The musician added with: “For example, in a couple of those songs, I entered the solo on the downbeat, with the first note being the root of the chord. I would definitely avoid both of those things now, but apparently, I was fine with it back then.”

This year’s Wacken Open Air is set to take place August 2-5, 2023. The event takes place in the village of Wacken, which has a population of just about 2,000. Up to 85,000 people attend the event, which is 33 years old.