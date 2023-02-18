Corey Taylor Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes February 18th, 2023 - 12:58 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Corey Taylor of Slipknot fame is embarking on a short solo tour this May. Taylor will be accompanied by the stunt/dance troupe Cherry Bombs, starring his wife Alicia Taylor. This tour is in preparation for Taylor’s second solo album. Taylor released his first album, CMFT, in 2020 and has shared 17 working song titles for his upcoming work.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10 am local time, find them tickets and more information here.

Rust Belt, get ready for a spring run with @cherrybombsrock!! Tickets on sale Friday (2/17) at 10 am local time. #CMF2 pic.twitter.com/khcErAB4gL — PANDEMIC! AT THE DISCO (@CoreyTaylorRock) February 15, 2023

It appears Taylor will be paying special attention to his solo career this year; he is booked for this years Blue Ridge Rock Festival taking place in September of this year. Despite this, Taylor also plans to join Slipknot on their tour dates this year as well. Find tickets and more information here. (Loudwire)

5/2 – Reading, Penn. @ The Theatre at Santander Arena

5/3 – Johnstown, Penn. @ 1st Summit Arena

5/5 – Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

5/7 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Center