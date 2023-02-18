mxdwn Music

Corey Taylor Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

February 18th, 2023 - 12:58 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Corey Taylor of Slipknot fame is embarking on a short solo tour this May. Taylor will be accompanied by the stunt/dance troupe Cherry Bombs, starring his wife Alicia Taylor. This tour is in preparation for Taylor’s second solo album. Taylor released his first album, CMFT, in 2020 and has shared 17 working song titles for his upcoming work.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10 am local time, find them tickets and more information here.

It appears Taylor will be paying special attention to his solo career this year; he is booked for this years Blue Ridge Rock Festival taking place in September of this year. Despite this, Taylor also plans to join Slipknot on their tour dates this year as well. Find tickets and more information here. (Loudwire)

5/2 – Reading, Penn. @ The Theatre at Santander Arena
5/3 – Johnstown, Penn. @ 1st Summit Arena
5/5 – Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
5/7 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Center

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

