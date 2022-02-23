Aftershock Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Slipknot, My Chemical Romance And More

Home News Roy Lott February 23rd, 2022 - 7:44 PM

Sacramento’s annual Aftershock Festival has revealed its incredibly stacked lineup for 2022. Foo Fighters, Slipknot, My Chemical Romance, KISS, Rob Zombie, Judas Priest are among the headliners for the four-day festival. Other acts include Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Action Bronson and The Pretty Reckless to name a few. It is set to take place October 6-9 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park. Passes are on sale now with an option to put $10 on the initial payment.

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the festival in a press release. “I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in SACRAMENTO, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NorCal better be f**king ready, ‘cause it’s about to go down at Aftershock 2022!!!!!”

Festival headliners My Chemical Romance were also announced to play Delaware’s annual Firefly Festival alongside Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa and Weezer.

Aside from their North American tour, the Foo Fighters were recently announced to play Canada’s annual Osheaga Festival alongside A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz