Rock Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Godsmack And Slipknot

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 23rd, 2023 - 6:41 PM

Calling all Rock Fans! Rockfest will return to Cadott, Wisconsin on July 13-15th.

This year will have headliners Slipknot, Godsmack, and the Phil Anselmo/Rex Brown band calling itself Pantera. There will also be performances by Ice Cube, Everclear, Gwar, Highly Suspect, and many more!

According to Sterogum.com, the festivities are set to begin early for those who purchase their 3 day passes with a special warm up performance for the weekend on July 12 with bands Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, and more!