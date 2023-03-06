mxdwn Music

Two Minutes To Late Night Cover/Mash Up AFI’s “Leaving Songs III” with Members of Regulate, Harm’s Way and God’s Hate

March 6th, 2023 - 4:15 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com  this Saturday AFI‘s classic Sing the Sorrow with be turning 20  and the band will be playing the album in its entirety in Los Angeles to celebrate the occasion.

In light of the happy news,  Two Minutes to Late Night is will celebrating as well by releasing  a star-studded, cover of “The Leaving Songs III” which also  works in the elements of “The Leaving Song Pt. II.”

The cover features Regulate’s Sebastian Paba on vocals, Harm’s Way’s Bo Lueders on bass, Colin Young (God’s Hate, Deadbody, Twitching Tongues) on drums, and Two Minutes own Gwarsenio Hall on guitar.

As a whole everyone did a fantastic job with this cover because the instrumentation has a harder musical sound and the vocal performance is top notch by how Paba’s voice contributes to the insanity.

To help spread the news about the latest cover song, Two Minutes to Late Night  went on Twitter to tell their fans about the new music they have created.

“Please enjoy “The Leaving Song Pt. 3.” A Sing The Sorrow tribute put together by @RegulateNYHC, @ColinYovng, @bosxe and myself. Happy 20th to @AFI’s perfect album.”

 

