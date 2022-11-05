Guns N’ Roses Releases 2022 Version Of “November Rain”

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 5th, 2022 - 5:07 PM

According to Consequence, the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses has recently released a new version of their 1991 classic tune, “November Rain.” The track comes as part of the Use Your Illusion I & II 30th Anniversary reissue which will be available on Nov. 11.

The same source also reports that the new version of “November Rain” features a full 50 – piece orchestra that undoubtedly has created a majestic and new sound. The 2022 version mimics the same transcendent and moving experience as the original, with the orchestra contributing to a fuller and better quality addition than previously heard.

“November Rain” 2022 reissue brings with it a deep sense of nostalgia for both fans and for those who remember when the track first came out; the feeling of listening to it and watching it skyrocket to stardom.