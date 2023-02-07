Sea.Hear.Now Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Weezer and More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 7th, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today Sea.Hear.Now have announced this years lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow and The Beach Boys.The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17 with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts.

The Breeders, Tegan & Sara, Stephen Sanchez, Joy Valence & Brae, Adam Melchor, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Easy Star All – Stars, Sunflower Bean, Waiting on Mongo and Alexander Simone & WhoDat? are scheduled to perform.

Additional performances by Tash Sultana, Royal Blood, Bob Moses, Cory Wong, Oteil & Friends, Living Colour, Babe Rainbow, Sugar Girl, Snacktime, Quincy Mumford and Yawn Monster.

Also the surf returns with the North Beach Rumble surf contest, taking place between the Surf and Sand stages and will feature the best surfers from the East Coast competing in a team format. The teams, captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity.

Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and Montauk’s Pat Schmidt.

Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish and surfboard arch serving as the festival’s visual centerpiece. Legendary Jersey Shore artist Jay Alders is at the forefront this year where his ocean related display of panels will envelop the ocean side of the boardwalk, with favorite local artists featured on the boardwalk side.

Over in Bradley Park, the Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians along with special pop-up performances.

Presale begins this Thursday 10am ET for both 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets.

To purchase tickets, and for the full list of amenities visit, www.seahearnowfestival.com/ tickets. Children seven and under may attend for free alongside a ticketed adult.