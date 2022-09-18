Steve Vai Joins Living Colour On New Rendition Of “Cult of Personality”

1980s rock quartet Living Colour collaborate with the best of the best; multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning guitarist Steve Vai joins the collective on a modern amp’d up twist to the group’s signature hit “Cult of Personality”, as originally taken from the four-piece band’s debut album Vivid (1988).

A new version to Living Colour’s iconic tune saw the light of day during a live rendition set performed at Brazil’s “Rock in Rio” concert venue, originally taped September 2, 2022.

The official visualizer of the rendition displays the group alongside Grammy winner Steve Vai performing in front of thousands of concertgoers vibing to their classic MTV-stylized rock cut. Throughout the performance, founder Vernon Reid hypes the crowd with loud chants just as he has done so in previous sets done earlier in the evening of the event.

However, what separates this performance from the others, was the addition of Mr. Vai and his special electric guitar during the solo guitar bit in “Personality”. Vai equally matched the band’s energy and brought the house down with his radical, tireless skills.

On the tail end of their concert venue in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, bandmate Vernon Reid briefly disclosed to the press about the making of the re-recorded tune: “…We are releasing a special edition version of ‘Cult Of Personality’ featuring our special guest in Rio de Janeiro our dear friend, the extraordinary Mr. Steve Vai on additional guitar. Engineered & mixed by the original producer of the song Mr. Ed Stasium.”

The re-recorded version to “Cult of Personality”, featuring Steve Vai, has been officially released to YouTube Music under the title “Cult of Personality (Rock in Rio 2022 Remix)” for all to hear. Check out the live performance below:

(Photo Credit: Brett Padelford)