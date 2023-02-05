Migos’ Quavo, Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood Perform Tributes to Artist We Lost In Memoriam Segment

This Sunday artists Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, and Quavo performed in remembrance of fellow artists that we lost during the 2022 year during the “In Memoriam” segment during the 2023 Grammy Awards.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October. Crow, Fleetwood, and Raitt came together to sing “Songbird” to honor the late Christine McVie, who passed away in November. Lastly, Quavo performed “Without You” featuring worship group Maverick City Music to honor his nephew, Takeoff who passed away in December.