Corona Capital Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Royal Blood, Tame Impala, Rüfüs Du Sol And More

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 7:07 AM

St. Vincent flexed her way through a memorable set on the Outdoor Stage.

Not to be confused with the ongoing pandemic, the beer Corona has just announced the lineup for its upcoming festival Corona Capital in Mexico. Set to take place November 20 and 21 20121, Corona Capital has some big names headlining their two days of shows, with Tame Impala playing on Friday November 20 and Twenty One Pilots headlining Saturday November 22.

This is the weekend right before Thanksgiving in the United States, and one of the last big festivals to attend right before the holiday season gears up in full swing and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” starts dominating radio play as it does every year.

Other notable names in this festival include those playing on Friday: St. Vincent, Disclosure, The Kooks among others, and playing on Saturday: Royal Blood, The Bravery, Aurora, The Whitest Boy Alive and 070 Shake to name a few.

Tickets start at around $120 USD as an early bird special and slowly climb their way up from there, with Citibanamex Plus beginning at $250 and becoming more expensive the longer you wait to buy, so it might be good to snag those tickets now at https://www.coronacapital.com.mx/. You can also check the website for their Covid-19 cleaning and safety protocol, benefits, and to check out the timed schedule when that comes out soon.

Photo Credit Owen Ella