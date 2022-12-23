Greta Van Fleet To Release Third New Full-Length Album

Home News Trisha Valdez December 23rd, 2022 - 4:50 PM

The American rock band, Greta Van Fleet, have revealed they are going to release their third full-length album soon.

The band was interviewed with Heavy Consequence during the “black carpet” and gave this statement. “We are wrapping it up as we speak, Said drummer Danny Wagner, It’s nearing completion, and we’re very excited about it.”

Bassist Sam Kiszka added, “It’s conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound. But expanding on that because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been.”

The band is excited to be going back to “the roots” because it means it does not have to be perfect, it can be in the moment, and it makes thing more exciting with raw and energetic energy.

Greta Val Fleet have given a list of concert dates to look forward to in March 2023

Greta Van Fleet’s Rescheduled Dates for 2023:

03/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

03/13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz