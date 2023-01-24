Easy Star All-Stars Announce New Album ‘Ziggy Stardub’ For April 2023 Release; Share New Single “Starman” Featuring Maxi Priest

Home News Hannah Boyle January 24th, 2023 - 12:59 AM

David Bowie, Amen! Easy Star All-Stars has recently released an homage to the great Ziggy Stardust with a new album ‘Ziggy Stardub’ featuring covers of the late rockstar’s work. Included in the album is a featured cover of the masterpiece of a song, “Starman”. Find the tracklist for the album ‘Ziggy Stardub’ below, as well as the album cover. The song “Starman” is also available below.

Easy Star All-Star’s version of ‘Starman’, while an homage to the great David Bowie, has its own uniqueness. While a cover, the artist has had no problem respectfully making it their own. Perhaps it is because the song is so incredibly well known (as is its creator) that Easy Star All-Stars can have fun with it. The cover is similar to Guns N Roses’ cover of the song “Sympathy For The Devil”, originally written and performed by The Rolling Stones. Seeing as the song is already so iconic, the artist has more freedom in making alterations. There is no cover that could ever compare to the original as written by Bowie.

“Starman” has a more festive, reggae feel to it. It is different but interesting. It is far from the song that everyone knows and loves, but still worth the listen.

Ziggy Stardub Tracklist:

1. Five Years (ft. Steel Pulse)

2. Soul Love (ft. Mortimer)

3. Moonage Daydream (ft. Naomi Cowan)

4. Starman (ft. Maxi Priest)

5. It Ain’t Easy (ft. Samory I)

6. Lady Stardust (ft. SunDub)

7. Star (ft. Carlton Livingston)

8. Hang On To Yourself (ft. Fishbone and JonnyGo Figure)

9. Ziggy Stardust (ft. The Skints)

10. Suffragette City (ft. The Expanders)

11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (ft. Macy Gray)

12. Five Years Dub

13. Moonage Daydream Dub

14. Lady Stardust Dub

15. All The Young Dudes (ft. Kirsty Rock)