Live Nation and Philadelphia Phillies Announce Live-In Drive-In Concert Series at Citizens Bank Park with Shows By AJR, Mt. Joy, The Front Bottoms, DJ Jazzy Jeff and More

Aaron Grech July 21st, 2020 - 10:56 PM

Live Nation was reportedly considering drive-in concerts back in May and have now revealed a list of official comedy and concert tour dates for the months of August and September in Philadelphia. The event promoter is reportedly teaming up with the Phillies MLB franchise to bring these events to their stadium.

Several artists including AJR, Mt. Joy, The Front Bottoms and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to perform at these events. Tickets for these upcoming shows will go on sale this Friday, July 24, and will be sold by car, which accepts 4 people maximum.

Fans will reportedly tune into the concerts live from their cars in a drive-in setting, with audio simulcast on an FM radio frequency. There will be contactless ticket scanning, while attendees will be required to wear a mask upon leaving their vehicles and going to a bathroom. There will not be a tailgating space for these events and each area is set to be “continuously sanitized.”

We are excited to enable music fans to once again enjoy live music safely as we unveil our Live-In / Drive-In series at Citizens Bank Park,” Geoff Gordon, the Regional President of Live Nation Philadelphia stated. “We are grateful to the Philadelphia Phillies, the City of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania, and the musicians and artists who are excited to get back out and perform live on stage in a socially distanced environment for their fans in Philly again.”

This new initiative follows other drive-in concert series taking place across the country, including tours from the Avett Brothers and Marc Rebillet and the Live From The Drive-In series in Indiana, Tennessee and Missouri. New York City’s Yankee Stadium and the Texas Rangers’ Stadium in Arlington, Texas, are both set to host drive-in events.

Drive-In Tour Dates:

8/16 – Bert Kreischer

8/19 – AJR

8/21- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

8/22 – The Struts

8/23 – The Front Bottoms

8/25 – Mt. Joy

8/26 – Subtronics

9/ 3 – Smith & Meyers

9/ 4 – Lotus

9/ 5 – Dark Star Orchestra

9/ 6 – Dark Star Orchestra

9/ 7 – Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff