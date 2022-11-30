Shaky Knees Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring the Killers, the Lumineers, Muse and More

Home News Karan Singh November 30th, 2022 - 11:55 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The tenth anniversary of Shaky Knees Music Festival is all set to take place at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. The indie-focused event will return for a three-day run from May 5–7 next year, with the Killers, the Lumineers and Muse playing headlining slots.

The weekend will see over 60 bands play across four stages, featuring acts such as Greta Van Fleet, Tenacious D, Hozier, The Mars Volta, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Cypress Hill performing Black Sunday and many more.

The festival was started in 2013 by Tim Sweetwood, who wanted to offer the city of Atlanta a taste of the vibrant indie music that has enriched the music space in recent years. Celebrating a decade since its inception, Shaky Knees continues to bring fans the very best picks from a range of different genres.