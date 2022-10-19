Tegan & Sara Share Fresh New Song & Video “Smoking Weed Alone”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 19th, 2022 - 4:01 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara have shared another brand new single titled, “Smoking Weed Alone” which comes from their upcoming studio album Crybaby. Set to a mesmerizing and undoubtedly memorable melody, the new song captures a dire need to be all by yourself simply because you want to be – and about that being okay.

Utilizing a point of view shot throughout, director Mark Myers creates a literal accompanying music video that reflects the theme of wanting, or rather needing to be alone. The video takes place in an apartment where, through the lens of the director who acts as a third party individual, Tegan and Sara sing passionately about canceling plans and making choices with the intent of placing themselves first.

About the duo’s forthcoming album, Sara expresses, “Some of Tegan’s songs became almost like duets, because she allowed me to go in there and challenge her to rewrite lyrics. I wanted a narrative that could tie into our relationship and some of the things that were happening in our life, even if the song wasn’t about that. And for ‘Smoking Weed Alone,’ there’s a chorus where we’re sort of singing to each other, and we haven’t done that before, in our career.”

“Smoking Weed Alone” is the fifth single to be shared from Crybaby, with the previous releases being: “I Can’t Grow Up,” “Faded Like a Feeling,” “Fucking Up What Matters,” and “Yellow.”

Crybaby will be available on Oct. 21 via Mom + Pop Music.

Photo Credit: April Siese