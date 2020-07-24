Sea.Hear.Now Reschedules 2020 Festival to 2021 and Announces New Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam, The Avett Brothers and Billy Idol

Home News Ariel King July 24th, 2020 - 7:59 PM

Sea.Hear.Now rescheduled their dates for 2021, managing to keep much of the same lineup. For the acts who are not appearing in 2021, the festival has explained they will be releasing more names “soon.” The New Jersey festival will now take place September 18 to the 19, 2021.

Returning to Asbury Park, Pearl Jam will remain the festival’s headliners. The Avett Brothers, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Dirty Heads and more will also play on the September 2021 dates. Acts who will not be returning include Cage the Elephant, The Beach Boys, Patti Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Gang of Youths and Nahko and the Medicine For The People.

“We are excited to share that headliners Pearl Jam and The Avett Brothers will perform at Sea.Hear.Now in 2021, along with many other artists from this year’s lineup,” the festival stated on their website. “In fact, all of our incredible surfers have confirmed to return for some fantastic expression sessions in them after next year!”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will remain valid for 2021, according to the festival website. The website also states fans will receive a confirmation email from Front Gate Tickets regarding the tickets for 2021, with information regarding how to receive a refund in the event that fans are unable to make the new dates.

2020 was intended to be the third year for the music festival, with past lineups including The Lumineers, Dropkick Murphys, Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile, Incubus and more. The 2020 installment of the festival was first announced in early March, only a week before the coronavirus pandemic first began in the United States, locking down the entire country.