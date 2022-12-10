Weezer Shares Cozy New Song “I Want A Dog”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 10th, 2022 - 12:19 PM

Image Credit: dlcentral.com

Weezer has released the lead single from their fourth and final installment of their Sznz EP series, the Sznz: Winter EP, called “I Want A Dog.” This series of EP’s began with the Szns: Spring EP, which was released in March of this year. Sznz: Winter is set to be released on Wednesday, December 21, on the winter solstice.

The single was accompanied by a psychedelic lyric video. The song itself is homey and perfect for the wintertime. Weezer’s Sznz series, which consists of Spring, Summer, Autumn and now Winter, follows the bands 15th studio album, Van Weezer, which was released in May of 2021.

Earlier this year, Weezer announced their first-ever Broadway residency. The residency was later canceled due to low ticket sales and high expenses. (Pitchfork)

Stream “I Want A Dog” here.