Bob Moses Debut New Single “Old Love” Featuring Broods

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 29th, 2022 - 6:00 AM

Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses has released a brand new single titled, “Old Love,” which features the New Zealand dream – pop duo, Broods.

Sharing both writing and producing credits, Bob Moses gives a heart wrenching song about the difficulties in moving on whilst clinging to what used to be; themes that can be seen in the duo’s most recent album The Silence in Between.

“Old Love” is a slow builder, but intense in its production. The mesmerizing baseline combined with the delicately comforting vocals create a must – hear single. Lyrically, “Old Love” is deeply impactful and reminiscent as the duo sings “Oh, how can I see somebody how I saw you?/If I’m still looking out for…/Old love/If only it was easier to fall in love/Like it was easy at the start for us.”

Bob Moses’ Tom Howie expressed in a statement that Georgia Nott – vocalist of Broods – “was approaching the lyrics from the perspective of ending a long relationship, but for us it goes back to the whole theme of transition and how uncomfortable that can be. We’re trying to move on but there’s parts of the past we still want to keep, even though we know we can’t — that time is over now.”