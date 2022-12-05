Red Hot Chili Peppers Announces North American and European 2023 Tour Dates Featuring The Strokes, King Princess, St. Vincent and More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2022 - 11:35 AM

Photo Credit: Stephan Hoffmeister

Today, rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their 2023 Tour, in support of their two #1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Following a recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for “Black Summer,” the band will embark on a 23-date global trek that kicks off on Wednesday, March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, with festival stops across North America, Europe, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 23 in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park.

The tour will feature appearances by The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess on selected dates.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour comes close on the heels of the band’s largest 40-date stadium tour to date, which included massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles and more. Notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM and more have joined the band on the road through 2022. After completing the wildly successful tour across North America and Europe this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers will continue into January 2023 with 8 dates across New Zealand and Australia, featuring Post Malone.

Also the band recently took home the prestigious Global Icon Award, and delivered a show stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single “Black Summer” also won the award for Best Rock Video. This year, the band also garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” for Unlimited Love and “Favorite Rock Single” for “Black Summer.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

3/29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *~

4/01 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium #~

4/06 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME ^~

4/08 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium ^~

4/14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome ^~

5/12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium >+

5/14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^+

5/17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome ^+

5/19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival =

5/25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park ^+

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:

6/18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop =

6/21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy <

6/24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox =

6/26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände <

6/30 – Leuven, BE – Rock Wercther =

7/2 – Milan, IT – I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live =

7/8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium <~

7/14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues =

7/21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

7/23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park %~

Key

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

