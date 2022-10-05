The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Joined By King Princess For Cover Of “You Only Live Once”

Home News Roy Lott October 5th, 2022 - 4:53 PM

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas joined King Princess on stage at her show at Radio City Music Hall show and performed a cover of “You Only Live Once” from the band’s 2006’s First Impressions Of Earth. “We’re in New York, huh? We’re in my hometown,” Princess told the crowd. “So maybe it’s only fitting that we play a song by the Strokes. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know who’s gonna come out here, but… Julian called in sick!” She was totally lying! She knew Julian Casablancas would appear. (That’s showbiz for ya.) Watch the performance below.

King Princess is currently on the road in support of her album Hold On Baby. The Strokes recently played some exclusive shows for New York Fashion Week along with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela